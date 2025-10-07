Ravens Support Cooper Rush After First Start
It's never easy filling in for a player like Lamar Jackson, but that's the task Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush was given when facing off against the Houston Texans.
Rush completed 70 percent of his passes for 179 yards, but threw three interceptions in a 44-10 loss at home. While the stats don't tell a good story, Rush earned support and praise from his fellow offensive teammates.
"'Coop' [Cooper Rush] took command of the offense," Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum said. "I thought he did a great job today, and ultimately, we have to play better around him."
Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely also felt the quarterback did well in place of Jackson, who could not play due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Likely urged his teammates to perform better in practice.
"It all starts in practice," Likely said. "You get quarterback timing, and you get all your reps that [you need] in practice. So, [it's] just [about] making Cooper [Rush] comfortable at practice, so that in-game, he's just out there being him."
The Ravens offense certainly missed a step with Jackson out of there, but the coaching staff dialed up a game plan that was still able to keep the team in it. There was just a lack of execution from everyone involved.
"I thought the play-calling wasn't really an issue," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "We tried to do the things that were in the gameplan, and we never really generated a rhythm. We had the turnover early when we had a little bit of a drive going there. [Jalen] Pitre made a nice play on that flat route. That low interception hurt us. So, I didn't think that was really the issue."
Rush and the Ravens have to find that rhythm again in practice this week. There's a chance Jackson may need to miss another game, which will give Rush another chance to prove himself to the Ravens.
If the offense can rally behind Rush and commit to a better performance, the Ravens could end their losing streak in Week 6.
