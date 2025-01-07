Ravens Taunt 'Soft' Steelers, Sample Lamar Jackson's Cologne
Don't let anyone say that the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry has lost its luster.
With the first playoff matchup in 10 years set for Saturday night, these two AFC North foes are at the forefront of each other's minds. Case in point, the trash talk officially began on Monday.
Baltimore Banner Sports put together a video of Ravens players trying Night Lights, star quarterback Lamar Jackson's unisex cologne. The players had fun and varied reactions to the cologne, but two off-screen players really stole the show with their comments in the background.
"It smells like [Steelers wide receiver] George Pickens," one player said.
"Soft?" another player responded. "Yeah, just like that."
Pickens, the Steelers' leading receiver with 59 receptions for 900 yards and three touchdowns this season, has attracted quite a lot of attention for his "extra-curricular activities." Whether it's getting into a fight with Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II or yanking Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis by his facemask, the third-year receiver has had no shortage of incidents throughout the season, and his career as a whole.
The former Georgia standout is used to these kinds of comments, though. When Newsome called him a "fake tough guy" after their scuffle in Week 12, Pickens responded by claiming he "doesn't even know who that is."
Pickens did not play in the Week 16 matchup in Baltimore due to injury, but did have eight receptions for 89 yards in the Week 11 matchup in Pittsburgh.
It remains to be seen how comments like this could affect Saturday night's game, but no matter what, containing Pickens should be the top priority for the Baltimore defense.
