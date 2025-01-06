Zay Flowers Uncertain For Ravens Playoff Game
Despite winning 35-10, the hearts of Baltimore Ravens fans collectively skipped a beat during Saturday's regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns.
Early in the second quarter, top wide receiver Zay Flowers grabbed his right knee after making a 12-yard reception, and it initially looked to be a non-contact injury. Thankfully, he seems to have avoided the worst-case scenario as he reportedly only suffered a sprain and not an ACL tear, for example.
On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh described Flowers as "day-to-day," confirming he did not suffer a season-ending injury. However, it still seems like it's going to take a lot for him to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Saturday night's Wild Card Round matchup..
"It's not a season-ending injury," Harbaugh told reporters. "So, it's just going to be day-to-day, he'll try to do everything to try to get back as soon as he can, and we'll see where that takes us."
Flowers, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has emerged as the top receiver the Ravens were missing for so many years. He finished the regular season with 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the Ravens' first 1,000-yard wideout since Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in 2001. Additionally, the former Boston College star became the first-ever Ravens receiver to make the Pro Bowl, not counting those who made it as returners.
If the Ravens are without Flowers on Saturday and beyond, it will take a group effort to make up for his absence.
"It's not just Rashod [Bateman]," Harbaugh said. "I mean, I don't think it's just about one guy. It's everybody. We have a lot of weapons. You know, we can move guys around in different ways, scheme those guys up, and they can all make plays."
In other injury news, Harbaugh said that guard Patrick Mekari and running back Justice Hill, who both battled illness throughout the week, are "trending well" to play on Saturday, Mekari played on the first drive against Cleveland, but was replaced by Andrew Vorhees and Ben Cleveland at left guard after that. Hill missed his third-straight game, but the previous two were due to a concussion rather than illness.
