Kickoff Time Announced For Ravens vs. Steelers Wild Card Game
A rivalry as intense as the one between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is meant for prime time, and clearly, the NFL schedule makers agreed.
The NFL announced Sunday night that the No. 3 seed Ravens will host the No. 6 seed Steelers on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, being the first playoff game to do so. It's also the second of two games on Saturday, with the Los Angeles Chargers traveling to face the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Baltimore clinched the AFC North and the No. 3 seed with its 35-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Pittsburgh fell to the No. 6 seed after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, as well as the Chargers defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
These two teams split the regular-season series, with the Steelers winning 18-16 at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11 and the Ravens winning 34-17 at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 16. The first win helped Pittsburgh build a sizable lead in the division, but it losing four-straight games and Baltimore winning four-straight led to the latter stealing the AFC North crown.
This is the fourth playoff meeting between the two rivals, though this will be the first time they've met in Baltimore. The Steelers hold a 3-1 edge in postseason meetings, but the Ravens won the last one 30-17 in the 2014 wild card round.
