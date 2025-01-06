Ravens Will Host Steelers in Wild Card Round
AFC North fans rejoice, there will be a third installment in the division's fiercest rivalry this season as the No. 3 seed Baltimore Ravens host the No. 6 seed Pittsburgh Steelers in next week's wild card round.
Of course, these two teams split the regular-season series, with the home team winning both games. The Steelers won 18-16 in Week 11, while the Ravens won 34-17 just under a month ago in Week 16. Baltimore had lost eight of the past nine games in this rivalry before that Week 16 victory, but earned a major confidence boost late in the season.
These two rivals enter this game heading in complete opposite directions. Baltimore enters the playoffs on a four-game winning streak, while Pittsburgh enters on a four-game skid. Their opposite trajectories allowed the Ravens to steal the AFC North crown after the Steelers held it for most of the season.
For a while, it looked like the Los Angeles Chargers would be coming to Baltimore as the No. 6 seed, whereas the Steelers would be the No. 5 seed and travel to face the No. 4 seed Houston Texans. However, the Chargers won their final three games, including Sunday's 34-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, to earn themselves a better seed. That sadly means we won't see a second edition of the "HarBowl" between John Harbaugh's Ravens and Jim Harbaugh's Chargers (unless they meet later in the playoffs), but Ravens-Steelers Part III is just as juicy, if not more so.
As for the final AFC wild card game, the No. 2 seed Denver Broncos will host the No. 7 seed Denver Broncos, who are making their first playoff appearance since winning Super Bowl 50 nine years ago.
Dates and times for wild card weekend will be announced soon.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!