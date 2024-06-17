Ravens Tight Ends Could Have Massive Season
If the Baltimore Ravens want their passing game to take another substantial step forward this season, one position group in particular will be absoltuely crucial.
Baltimore has a solid receiver room with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as the headliners, but there's no true world-beater in the group. To help bridge the gap, the Ravens have what may be the single best tight end room in the league with three quality options available.
First up is the one every NFL fan is familiar with in former All-Pro Mark Andrews. The 28-year-old is coming off a down year by his standards in which he missed seven games with a cracked fibula, but he's fully healthy now and ready to prove he's still among the best in the game.
"[I'm] just hungry. It's tough to be around for the last six years and play almost every snap, every game and really haven't missed much and then have that happen – have the type of team that we had last year and probably playing the biggest games that we've ever played in and not be able to play in those games," Andrews told reporters on May 28. "That's tough to look at, especially for me, as a guy [who has] been here for a long time. So, I'm hungry. I'm excited and very motivated to continue to help this team win games, be there for the guys, stay healthy, God-willing, and keep it going."
Second up there's the rising star of the group in third-year tight end Isaiah Likely. The 24-year-old enjoyed a mini breakout with Andrews sidelined last season as he caught six touchdowns in those seven games, and now he's looking to translate that success to an entire season.
"I would say, [it was] a confidence boost," Likely told reporters. "I mean, it definitely showed me that the game is definitely slowing down. And all offseason, [with] all the work [and] preparation I put in during the year and leading up to [that] point, it was definitely time to [have it] pay off."
Last up is Charlie Kolar, a largely-unknown blocking tight end up to this point in his career. The 25-year-old from Iowa State has bulked up this offseason, which is not only crucial for his role as a blocker but should help him make a greater impact in the passing game as well.
For Lamar Jackson and co., having three quality tight ends, two of which could be higher on the depth chart with other teams, is an incredible luxury that they should take full advantage of.
