Ravens OC Linked to Jets Coaching Job
The Baltimore Ravens are no stranger to coordinators leaving for head-coaching opportunities, and another could soon follow suit.
On Tuesday, the New York Jets became the first team to fire their head coach this season, moving on from Robert Saleh after just over three seasons on the job. Saleh finishes his tenure in New York with a 20-36 record, including 2-3 this season. The Jets just lost to the Minnesota Vikings 23-17 in London on Sunday.
When any team fires their coach, the first question is naturally who could replace them. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is a name to keep an eye on for the next Jets head coach.
"You have to look at the offensive side of the football," Fowler said on "SportsCenter." "They very well could turn to that. So, some of the hot candidates have been Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Houston Texans play-caller Bobby Slowik, Todd Monken in Baltimore is doing a very good job. Those are some names that you’ll hear bantered about as we go."
After helping Georgia win back-to-back national championships, Monken returned to the NFL in 2023 and replaced Greg Roman as the Ravens' offensive play-caller. The unit immediately took a big step forward under Monken, going from 16th (2022) in total yards to sixth (2023) and from 19th in scoring to fourth. The fact that Lamar Jackson stayed healthy the entire season certainly helps, but Monken's more-balanced approach was undeniably a breath of fresh air.
So far this season, the Ravens rank first in total yards and second in scoring. Monken's unit has had to be elite with the defense struggling, and if not for him, Baltimore could be in a much worse spot.
At any rate, no team can officially interview Monken until the Ravens' season ends, so it's not an immediate concern by any means. Still, it could be a storyline to watch come next offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!