Former Ravens Safety Signs With Chargers
Former Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson's NFL comeback is officially complete as he is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports. The 32-year-old worked out for the Chargers during mandatory minicamp this week, and apparently showed enough to stick around.
Jefferson spent two separate stints with the Ravens, first from 2017-2019 and then a second in 2021. In 39 games wearing purple and black, Jefferson accounted for 174 total tackles, 12 passes defended and two interceptions. He also spent last season working with Baltimore's scouting department after announcing his retirement in May of 2023.
After announcing his comeback almost exactly a year later, he's now heading west and he has no shortage of connections with his new team. Not only is Jefferson from San Diego, where the Chargers played for over 50 years, but general manager Joe Horitz was a longtime Ravens executive before joining Los Angeles earlier this offseason.
Several Chargers coaches, including defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, have worked with the Ravens before, unsurprising considering how the Harbaugh brothers share numerous assistants.
Los Angeles has also signed multiple former Baltimore players this offseason, most notably running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.
Coming back after a year off will be difficult for Jefferson, but it seems he has the pieces in place to succeed in his NFL return.