Chargers Interested In Former Ravens DB
After coming out of retirement last week, former Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson is another step closer to returning to the gridiron.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Jefferson will tryout for the Los Angeles Chargers during mandatory minicamp from June 11-13.
Although Jefferson never played for the Chargers, he has plenty of connections to the team. The most surface-level connection is the fact that he's from San Diego, where the Chargers obviously played for over 50 years.
There's also the fact that the Chargers have several staff members who previously worked for the Ravens, including general manager Joe Horitz and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Minter is especially compelling as he was with the Ravens from 2017-2020, around the same time Jefferson was, and he worked as a defensive backs coach during that time.
Jefferson, 32, played in Baltimore from 2017-2019 and made a brief return in 2021. Over his time with the Ravens, Jefferson accounted for 174 total tackles, 15 passes defended and two interceptions. His last NFL action came in 2022 with the New York Giants, and he spent last season working in the Ravens scouting department.
