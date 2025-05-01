Ravens Top 5 in Post-Draft Power Rankings
The Baltimore Ravens added 11 draft picks over the weekend, putting them in position to add even more talent to their top-tier roster.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes that the Ravens still are among the best teams in the league after the draft, placing Baltimore at No. 5.
"Lamar Jackson has had a remarkable career to date — one that has included a pair of MVP awards. However, that individual success has yet to translate to a Super Bowl run — the 2024 season once again ended in disappointing fashion in the playoffs," Davenport wrote.
"Of course, a leaky Ravens secondary had more to do with that than anything Jackson did (or didn’t do). And that makes the gift that was Georgia safety Malaki Starks falling to Baltimore at No. 27 overall all the more impactful."
"While speaking to reporters, Ravens head coach John 'I Beat My Brother in the Super Bowl' Harbaugh lauded the versatility Baltimore will have at safety with Starks joining Kyle Hamilton."
"The ability to move all those pieces around and get them in different positions is pretty exciting," Harbaugh said. "The offense isn't going to know who's going to be back there on any given play."
"If Baltimore’s defense can play at close to the same level as the offense in 2025, this could be the AFC’s best team. And given that the Ravens also added 2024 FBS sack leader Mike Green, they just might," Davenport continued.
The teams ahead of the Ravens are the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The Ravens took some big swings during the draft, and that is a sign that they could be in line for a big improvement for the 2025 season if they pan out.
The Ravens rookies will participate in a minicamp early next month to begin their journeys into the league.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!