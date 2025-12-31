Ravens Star Earns AFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry just took home AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after unreal play in the team's Week 17 takedown of the Green Bay Packers.

Henry rushed for more than 200 yards and scored four touchdowns against Green Bay, delivering one of the most productive games by a running back this season. His performance anchored a Ravens offense that controlled the tempo throughout the night and leaned heavily on Henry’s ability to generate yards after contact and finish drives in the red zone.

The outing also carried significant historical weight. During the game, Henry surpassed Tony Dorsett’s 12,739 career rushing yards, moving into 10th place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. Just before halftime, Henry scored on a three-yard run to move past Adrian Peterson for fourth place on the league’s all-time rushing touchdowns list with 121.

Derrick Henry Now Has Record for Most Seasons with 15+ Rushing TDs

Henry’s season-long production continues to place him among the most impactful offensive players in the conference. He now holds the record for the most seasons with at least 15 rushing touchdowns, a mark that reflects both consistency and longevity at the position. Through this point in the season, Henry has remained a central figure in Baltimore’s offensive identity, particularly in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

The AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor adds to an already extensive list of accolades for the veteran running back. It also underscores his continued relevance late into his career, as he remains a focal point of defensive game plans week after week.

Henry has steadily climbed the NFL’s career leaderboards this season, and his current pace has placed him within reach of several long-standing milestones. While Emmitt Smith’s all-time rushing touchdown record remains well ahead, Henry’s sustained production has kept the conversation active as he continues to add to his totals.

Baltimore has benefited from Henry’s reliability in critical moments, particularly in games where controlling possession and wearing down opposing defenses has been essential. Against Green Bay, that formula proved effective once again.

As the season progresses, Henry’s role within the Ravens offense remains unchanged. He continues to be leaned on heavily, and performances like last week’s have reinforced why. The AFC Offensive Player of the Week award reflects not just one dominant outing, but a season that continues to push Henry further into NFL history.

