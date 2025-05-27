Ravens' Zay Flowers Changes Agents Ahead of Year 3
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers may not be eligible to sign an extension until next offseason, but it's not too early to start preparing.
On Tuesday, Flowers signed with Win Sports Group, a new agency founded by Patrick Whitesell, for his new representation. The 24-year-old was previously represented by Zac Hiller of Loyalty Above All, becoming the first first-round pick to be represented by Hiller and colleague Eric Dounn.
Other WIN clients include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
“There’s never been a more important time to help football players think and act like owners,” Whitesell said previously, per Deadline. “The ambition we’ve seen reshape music, film, and digital culture is now playing out in sports. WIN is built to help athletes navigate that shift and create lasting value.”
Through two seasons, Flowers has emerged as the No. 1 wide receiver that the Ravens have been missing for so long. The former Boston College star had an outstanding second season, catching 77 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. He also became the first Ravens receiver to ever make the Pro Bowl as a receiver (i.e., not as a return specialist), though he unfortunately didn't get to participate in the event due to injury.
As previously mentioned, next offseason will be the big one for Flowers in regard to his contract situation. If he continues to play well, he could command a massive deal worth over $25 million per year, or possibly even more. It may be premature for us to think about it right now, but it's absolutely something he and the Ravens are keeping in mind.
Considering the Ravens' rough track record of drafting receivers, extending one that they finally hit on seems like a wise investment.
