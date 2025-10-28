Ravens Rookie Named Team's Best Offseason Addition
After all the controversy that surrounded former kicker Justin Tucker during the offseason, Baltimore Ravens fans didn't know what they were going to get out of rookie sixth-round pick Tyler Loop when the team selected him in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he has exceeded all expectations.
ESPN released its Week 9 NFL Power Rankings that included each team's best offseason additions. While the Ravens swooped in at 22nd, Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley named Loop the best addition the team made.
"The Ravens took a risk by going with a sixth-round pick to replace Justin Tucker, the NFL's most accurate kicker at the time when Baltimore cut him amid accusations of sexual misconduct. But Loop has exceeded expectations so far, making 12 of 13 field goals (92.3%)," he wrote.
"His only miss was from 55 yards. In comparison, Tucker was 12-of-15 (80%) in his first seven games last season, which ended up as the worst of his career. Loop has struggled at times on kickoffs, and he has missed an extra point, but he has been an upgrade over Tucker on field goals to this point."
Loop has emerged as one of the top rookies in the NFL
Tucker will go down as one of the greatest kickers of all time, which is what made their decision hard to let him go. With all that extra baggage off the team, many wondered how Loop would handle the pressure of taking over for such an elite kicker.
Outside of a 55-yard miss, Loop has been solid. That's his only miss of the year on field goals, and he has one extra point missed out of 19 attempts.
Pro Football Focus might have something to say about Loop, though, as he has an overall grade of 62.8, which is ranked 27th out of 33 kickers in the NFL. Hensley alluded to this already, but PFF backs it up: he is 21st in kickoff return percentage at 81.6% and 26th in yards per return at 24.8. He is also ranked fifth in average field position with 32.3.
Everyone has to remember that Loop is just a 24-year-old rookie who's got plenty of years in him. He's already playing at a stellar level that most rookies in his position could only dream of. With more patience and development with Loop, there is potential that the Ravens might end up with another Hall of Fame-caliber kicker on their roster.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!