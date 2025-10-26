Ravens Star Returns After Six-Game Absence
It's been a long time coming, but the Baltimore Ravens are getting one of their most beloved ironmen back on the team for their Week 8 showdown against the Chicago Bears.
Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard is back on the field for the first time after missing the first six games of the regular season. Ricard has been dealing with a calf injury that kept him out, but he finally healed up and practiced for the first time this past week.
Ricard is an underrated piece to this offense who can do it all from catching the ball, running with it, block, and tackle on special teams. He has been the everyday man who can help the team however they need him.
What role will Ricard play in the Chicago Bears game for Week 8?
It'll be interesting to see how much they end up playing Ricard on the field. Sometimes, with an injury like the one he suffered with the calf, they might ease him into the lineup with a pitch count on snap.
Ricard's situation is so different, though, as he does it all for Baltimore. They may not put him on the field as much on offense, unless it is for short-yardage situations to block for Derrick Henry, but he will find snaps on special teams, whether that is on kickoff or punt return coverage or wherever else they need him.
Over the years, he has played less special teams and more on offense, so the special teams route might be the way to ease him into the game. Don't be surprised, though, if new Ravens starting quarterback Tyler Huntley decides to look his way more often to get the easy completions.
Ricard has 315 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in his now ninth year in the NFL. He has also rushed for 19 yards and has added 19 tackles in 121 career games. Ricard has also been selected to five Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro last year.
In this day in age in the NFL, most teams won't use the tight end with the emergence of the passing game from shotgun. The Ravens have been one of the best rushing teams in the NFL because they have someone like Ricard who brings physicality to the unit in short-yardage situations.
Henry could use all the help in the running game after only having two 100-yard games this season and having his leading blocker back in the backfield.
