Ravens Unanimously Picked Over Browns
The Baltimore Ravens are on another level right now, and the entire NFL world has taken notice.
Winners of their past five games, the Ravens have overwhelmed their opponents with their league-best offense. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are nearly unstoppable right now, and they could have some hardware in their future. The defense isn't quite playing up to their potential, but ranks first against the run and has essentially forced opposing offenses to be one-dimensional.
Baltimore has beaten some formidable foes over its current winning streak, so its next game, a road matchup against the 1-6 Cleveland Browns seems trivial. The Browns' offense is one of, if not the worst in the league, and they have a new quarterback and play-caller for this game. By all accounts, this game looks like a curb stomp waiting to happen.
At the very least, it seems that analysts see it that way. The Ravens' website sampled predictions from 59 different analysts, and every single one of them picked Baltimore to win.
For many, the Browns' offense just hasn't shown anywhere near enough to indicate they can keep up with the Ravens.
"“This matchup, pitting the league’s best offense against its worst, doesn’t feel complicated," the Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker wrote. "Perhaps there’s some fear Cleveland will discover a spark with Jameis Winston in place of Deshaun Watson at quarterback and Nick Chubb in the backfield. The Browns still have notable defensive talent and seem unlikely to roll over against the Ravens, even if their season is lost. But no one has discovered a counter to the Lamar Jackson-Derrick Henry machine, and it’s hard to imagine a Cleveland offense that averages four yards per play keeping up.”
On the other side of the coin, many believe that the star duo of Jackson and Henry is simply to much to contain, even fore a solid defense like Cleveland's.
“The original Browns are back in town. And they have a modern-day Jim Brown at tailback, along with a quarterback who is better than any quarterback the Browns have had since Otto Graham,” Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wrote.
Predictions can only go so far, and anything can happen in a rivalry game. The last time these two teams met, the Browns upset the Ravens 33-31 in Baltimore as a heavy underdog. This time around, the Ravens will do everything in their power to avoid the same fate.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!