Ravens Urged to Make Monster Trade for Giants Star
The Baltimore Ravens have been unable to make any significant additions this offseason due to a rather tight financial situation, but could they make a splash on the trade market?
Mike Luciano of GMEN HQ feels it's a possibility, naming the Ravens as a potential trade destination for New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.
"The Ravens finally saw Odafe Oweh break out, and Kyle Van Noy is still a productive player. Even with those two factors working in their favor, they need one more dynamic playmaker up front," Luciano wrote. "John Harbaugh developing Thibodeaux could be a scary sight for the rest of the AFC."
Thibodeaux has already proven to be a prolific pass rusher when healthy, as he racked up 50 tackles and 11.5 sacks during the 2023 campaign. This past season, he was limited to just 12 games due to a wrist injury, logging 28 tackles and 5.5 sacks during his time on the field.
The 24-year-old was originally selected by the Giants with the fifth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and still has two years of club control remaining on his contract, so why would New York move him?
Well, there has been ample speculation that the Giants could potentially select Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third overall pick of the NFL Draft, and with New York already having Thibodeaux and Brian Burns at the position, it would open up the possibility for a trade.
If that scenario ultimately surfaces, Baltimore would almost certainly place a call to the Big Apple, as Thibodeaux carries a cap hit of just $10 million in 2025. For the production he provides, that is a bargain, and the Ravens would be able to build with him moving forward.
