Analyst Reveals Ravens' Best Draft Strategy
The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be a unique one for the Baltimore Ravens and across the league, but not due to the players themselves.
For the first time in forever, there hasn't been a single trade involving a first-round pick in this year's draft. The draft is now just 10 days out, and normally, at least a couple of first-rounders have shifted hands by this point, but not this time.
That said, it's hard to imagine the first round going by without a single trade, either before or during draft night. For Ravens fans, the question is if their team will be involved in any of said trades.
According to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, the Ravens would be better off staying put at No. 27 overall.
"Baltimore is a perennial AFC contender, and it could use an impact addition in a few areas, including edge rusher and safety," Benjamin wrote. "Fortunately both of those positions should still be stocked by the time this pick rolls around."
The Ravens have kept their own first-round pick in each of the past two drafts, selecting wide receiver Zay Flowers at No. 22 overall in 2023 and cornerback Nate Wiggins at No. 30 in 2024. In the two drafts before that, they used their own first-round picks and had another pick later in the first round via trade.
If the Ravens were going to make a trade, it would make more sense for them to trade down rather than up. Not only is that more in line with that they've historically done, but this year's class doesn't have many standout players that would be worth trading up for. It's not impossible, but it isn't very likely.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisc.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!