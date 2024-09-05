Ravens Urged to Sign Former Super Bowl Champion
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to have a high-powered offense during the 2024 NFL season.
Led by superstar quarterback and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, the sky is the limit. In addition to Jackson, the Ravens will be led by superstar running back Derrick Henry, who they went out and signed in NFL free agency.
While Baltimore has Henry leading the way at running back, could they still look to add another running back to beef up their depth?
Bleacher Report has urged the Ravens to consider signing veteran running back and former Kansas City Chiefs' weapon Jerick McKinnon.
"Keeping Derrick Henry healthy for the home stretch and the postseason is going to be a critical objective throughout the season. Right now, the Ravens are ill-equipped to do it. Keaton Mitchell will start the season will start the season on the PUP list and Owen Wright was placed on injured reserve. As one might guess, the free agent running back group is mostly comprised of older players. Someone like Jerick McKinnon can still help as a pass-catching back, though. He's 32, but just one season removed from have 56 receptions for 512 yards and 10 total touchdowns."
Last season, McKinnon ended up playing in 12 games with the Chiefs. He had a minimal role on the ground, carrying the football just 21 times for 60 yards and a touchdown. However, he did catch 25 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns.
At the very least, he would be a solid veteran presence who could step in if an injury occurred.
Hopefully, Baltimore will have a dominant and healthy version of Henry for the entire season. They signed him to be a workhorse back that could take pressure off of Jackson and the passing game.
McKinnon could be more of a third-down back like he was in Kansas City.
It will be interesting to see if the Ravens make any roster moves. They may feel comfortable with where they're at, but McKinnon would be a good option if they would like to add more running back depth.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!