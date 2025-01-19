Ravens vs. Bills Preview: Divided We Fall
It's hard to think of any Divisional Round game as anticipated as Sunday's matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.
As if a matchup of two of the AFC's best teams over the past few years wasn't exciting enough, the quarterback battle is what really makes this game one no NFL fan should miss. Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Buffalo's Josh Allen have both had incredible seasons, and both are absolutely worthy of winning MVP.
Both teams may have had relatively easy wins in the Wild Card Round, but facing each other with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line is much more of a challenge.
"They're such a good team," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters this week. "All three phases are playing at a very high level. I think the biggest thing that stands out is how well-coached they are, how well-tied together they are – they play complementary football. All three phases play off of each other – they have a defined personality in every phase. And as a team, they're very physical; they play very hard; they're cohesive; they're on the same page."
It's no secret that Allen is the engine that makes the Bills' offense run. The 28-year-old is having arguably the best season of his career, racking up 40 total touchdowns and making unbelievable plays on almost a weekly basis.
James Cook and other weapons are definitely capable of doing damage, but the Ravens' top priority has to be slowing down Allen.
"He is one of the best in the league for a reason," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "He is up for the MVP with Lamar for a reason. It is because he affects the game in a very different way than a lot of different quarterbacks. He is one-of-one in that sense [with his] arm talent, mobility, and he is big. He manages that offense really well, and guys play really well around him.
After injuries plagued the Bills' defense earlier in the season, they're almost fully healthy on that side of the ball now. They're coming off a game in which they only allowed one touchdown on the opening possession, and basically shut the door from there.
The Ravens will once again be without star wide receiver Zay Flowers, a big loss in the biggest game of the season so far. Either way, though, they know they have a job to do.
"I believe we are already built up. It's the playoffs. It's not like we can go out there, lose a game, and then prepare for another game. It's win or go home, so we're already [built up]."
Baltimore won the regular-season matchup back in Week 4, cruising to a 35-10 prime-time victory at home. Both teams have changed quite a lot since then, though, so this game should be a thriller all-around.
