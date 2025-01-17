Ravens Star WR Doubtful for Bills Playoff Game
After not practicing all week, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is officially doubtful for Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills.
The chances of Flowers, who suffered a knee injury in the regular-season finale on Jan. 4 and hasn't practiced since, playing on Sunday don't look great, but there is a glimmer of hope. On Friday, head coach John Harbaugh said Flowers has "a chance" to play despite his lack of practice time, and while it's not much, it's at least something for Ravens fans to hang on to.
The No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Flowers established himself as the top wideout the Ravens have been missing for years. He finished the regular season with 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the team's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2021. Additionally, he became the Ravens' first Pro Bowl wideout in franchise history, not counting those who made it as return specialists.
Simply put, losing Flowers for the biggest game of the season would be a major blow. That said, they feel confident about the healthy players they do have.
"Hopefully, Zay will be able to go, but if not, we have a lot of really good players," offensive coordinator Todd Monken said Thursday. "We really do. We're fortunate. We have a lot of really good players, and we anticipate them playing well."
The only other player on the injury report is wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty, who is questionable to play with a knee injury. Harty hasn't played since Week 6.
The Ravens and Bills kick off from Highmark Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.
