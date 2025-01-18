Ravens LB Shares Mentality vs. Bills

Raven Country

The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready to play the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith (0) reacts to a stop on third down in the first quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.
The Baltimore Ravens are inching closer to their Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

For an experienced Ravens team, this isn't their first rodeo, so they know how to act when the lights shine brightest.

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith shared how the team has responded attacking practice this week before facing the Bills.

"Yes, absolutely, we have to be at our best, but that's everyone in the playoffs, so we're expecting their best, but we're focused on ourselves and knowing that we have to be at our best," Smith said per the team's website.

"And all that takes is us just doing our jobs – doing our job [and] imposing our will one play at a time and coming out not taking anything for granted and letting it fly every single play. Like I always say, go out on your shield. And every single person is willing to do that and is going to do that. We'll get to Buffalo Saturday, [and] we'll be there Sunday night."

The Ravens know what it takes to beat the Bills, just as they did back in Week 4, but they also know how to win in the playoffs, much like they did last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens are trying to reach the AFC Championship Game in back-to-back years for the first time since 2011 and 2012, where they lost to the New England Patriots the first time but went all the way to the Super Bowl the following year to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the Ravens have tunnel vision and they are playing things out one game at a time, and that begins with their matchup on Sunday against the Bills.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

