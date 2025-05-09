Ravens Want to Bring NFL Draft to Baltimore
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that the 2027 NFL Draft will take place at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., marking another step forward for the Washington Commanders in their resurgance after their 2023 ownership change.
Now, their next-door neighbor wants in on the action.
According to Todd Kaprovich of the Baltimore Sun, the Maryland Stadium Authority is exploring the idea of bringing the NFL Draft to Baltimore in 2029, 2030 or 2031. This lines up with previous comments by Baltimore Ravens president Sashi Brown, who told reporters at the NFL Owners meeting in March that he wanted to bring the draft to Charm City in the future.
"We're very interested in trying to convince the league that Baltimore is going to be the best site for a draft of all time," Brown said, per the team's website. "We're a ways away before the league makes any decisions on that. It's on us to convince them that our city's going to be the right site.
"We're excited to see what happens in Green Bay [in April]. Detroit was a great experience. Las Vegas before that. We've got some great plans that we plan to present to the league and hopefully we convince them to bring one to Baltimore here in the next few years."
After holding the draft in New York for 50-straight years, the NFL has held the event in different cities almost every year since 2015. Chicago hosted it twice, while Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Detroit and now Green Bay have each hosted it once. The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh.
Baltimore has never hosted the draft before, and with it being one of the league's smaller markets, it would be a major achievement if the Ravens and the Maryland Stadium Authority can close the deal.
