Ravens' Malaki Starks Insiders' Favorite Draft Pick
The Baltimore Ravens' selection of safety Malaki Starks is one of those draft picks that just makes sense from the get go.
Starks, a three-year starter at Georgia, was one of the most common picks for Baltimore in mock drafts, and it's easy to see why. The Ravens needed a safety, Starks was arguably the best safety prospect in the draft and a good scheme fit for Zach Orr's defense.
It seems like a match made in Heaven, so much so that two different ESPN analysts - Dan Graziano and Matt Bowen - named the Starks pick as their favorite pick of the entire draft.
"Baltimore has built much of its recent success on being strong up the middle of the defense, and Starks should be a perfect fit with that plan," Graziano wrote. "The Ravens had their eye on Starks predraft, thinking his center-field abilities would allow them to play Hamilton closer to the line of scrimmage more often. The pair should complement each other well."
Bowen wrote: "With Starks playing opposite Kyle Hamilton in the secondary, the Ravens have two interchangeable safeties to disguise coverages and change the picture post-snap. Starks is a versatile defender with playmaking ability, capable of impacting multiple levels of the field as a rookie."
Starks took the field for the first time as a Raven during this weekend's rookie minicamp, and it seems like he's already at home. Not only did he impress on the field, but he broke down the huddle at the end of Sunday's practice, showing that he can become a leader for the team very quickly.
"I hope [Starks] learns how to be like an All-Pro," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Sunday. "That's kind of what you hope [for]. You hope for the best, and plan for the best, too. I expect him to do really well. He's our first-round pick. To whom much is given, much is required, and nobody understands it better than him as a young guy. I'm really impressed with his maturity. He broke the huddle today. That's not an easy thing to do your first time. So far, so good."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!