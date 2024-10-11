Ravens' Zach Orr Addresses Hiring of Former DC
A familiar face is in the building to help the Baltimore Ravens' defense.
Earlier in the week, the Ravens announced that former defensive coordinator Dean Pees has joined the defensive coaching staff as a senior advisor. Pees was most recently the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator in 2022.
Pees had been out of the game since retiring after the 2022 season. While Pees is over a season removed from being on the sideline, Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr said it was evident that his former coach was still itching to be around the game.
"He still had that fire in him," Orr told reporters on Thursday. "I know he was retired, [but] he still had that fire in him, and you could tell that he wanted to still be around ball, [that] he still had a passion for [and] still had a passion for coaching. He's been here; he knows me, [and] he knows a lot of people in the building, and he's a great football mind."
Pees is a longtime defensive coordinator and had stints with the New England Patriots (2006-2009), Ravens (2012-2017), Tennessee Titans (2018-2019) and Falcons (2021-2022). Baltimore won the Super Bowl in Pees' first season as the defensive playcaller and he also coached Orr for his three seasons in the NFL before he was forced to medically retire.
The addition of Pees for Orr could be a boon. Orr is in his first season as the defensive coordinator and the defense has been up and down through the first five games of the season. Baltimore has allowed the second-most passing yards allowed per game (280.2) and the seventh-most points per game (25.2).
While Orr is unsure of the role Pees is going to have on gameday, just having the veteran coach around is something the Ravens' defensive coordinator expects to help him and the team.
"Just [Dean Pees'] knowledge and wisdom, his experience, will be great for us, great for me, personally, just to hear his perspective on certain things, and [we'll] see how we can gel and mesh those things together."
Baltimore looks to extend its winning streak to four when it faces the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!