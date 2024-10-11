Commanders TE Calls Out Jayden Daniels, Ravens Comparisons
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz doesn't want to get carried away with the comparisons between Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels just yet.
The Baltimore Ravens star quarterback will face off against Washington's dynamic rookie for the first time in Week 6 for a matchup that's garnered tons of hype as the season has progressed. The two quarterbacks have notable similarities -- both won the Heisman Trophy in college, both were first-round draft picks and both have elite dual-threat ability that's unmatched by most signal-callers in the NFL.
Comparisons between the two write themselves, but Ertz admitted when speaking to the media recently that pinning the quarterbacks together is a doing a "disservice" to both.
"It's tough to compare anyone to Lamar," Ertz said, per Sam Fortier of The Washington Post. "Two-time MVP, one of the best players in the league for a very long time, and Jayden's just had his fifth game in the league. We got all the confidence in the world that he's going to be in that kind of conversation for a long time, but I think it's a disservice to both players honestly."
Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, has seen virtually seen it all during his 12-year career, and it's clear that Jackson is near the top of quarterbacks he's watched throughout that time.
"I think Lamar is -- I can't speak highly enough of him, and I can't speak highly enough of Jayden as well, but it's still so early in his career, and it's about continued success in this league," Ertz said. "And we got all the confidence in the world that Jayden is going to be that guy for a long time, but we also don't need him to feel like he's got to go out there and outdo Lamar. He's just got to go up there and be the best version of himself."
The Ravens and Commanders will kick off their Week 6 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.
