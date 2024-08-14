Ravens DC Excels in First Game Calling Plays
For months, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr had been preparing for his first game at his new position.
Orr, a former Ravens linebacker, was promoted this offseason to replace the departed Mike Macdonald. The 32-year-old is one of the youngest coordinators in the league, and while he's expected to keep things very familiar, many have wondered how he will differ from his predecesor.
Now with his first preseason game in the rear-view mirror, Orr believes his first game calling the shots went about as well as he could've hoped.
"I thought it went smooth. I thought the operation was smooth," Orr said Tuesday. "The coaches did a great job giving me the personnel [and] giving me good feedback. The communication was smooth between me and the person with the green dot, so I think it went good. And like I said, we get great work at it every single day. Like, today, we had a couple 'call-it periods,' so I felt [really] comfortable. I was [really] pleased that the operation went smooth throughout the whole game."
It helps that the Ravens frequently simulate in-game situations during practice, so even though Friday's game was Orr's first as defensive coordinator, he still had plenty of experience.
"Honestly, it wasn't really different," Orr said. "I felt like ... It's crazy; I'm telling you, Coach Harbaugh puts a lot of stress on us like with the play clock. You see [that] we've got play clocks going all the time, so you're forced to make a call. And then just going against our offense, they do tempo a lot, so you're forced to think on the fly [and] make quick decisions. So, it actually felt pretty natural. It felt more natural than what I thought it was going to feel [like], because I didn't know what to expect."
Orr has a very talented defense to work with in his first season, even considering the departures this offseason. For a first-year coordinator, he's in a very good position to succeed right out of the gate.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!