Ravens Rookie 'Mr. Iowa' Drawing Praise From Veterans
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy has been around the league for a very long time, so when he sees potential in a player, he knows what he's talking about.
Recently, Van Noy extended his praise to fellow linebacker Joe Evans, an undrafted rookie from Iowa who had an impressive six tackles in his preseason debut. Van Noy talked with Evans during Friday's game, and he likes what he's seen from the rookie.
"That's Mr. Iowa right there," Van Noy said on Monday. "He's an Iowa Hawkeye if I've ever seen one. Big Joe – I just love his passion for the game. I love that he didn't complain one bit. I mean, not only is it an interview for this place, it's an interview for 31 other teams.
"He did a really good job. Obviously, he wasn't perfect, but to play as many snaps as he did, and his pass rush, and just being all over the place; I was proud of him. I try to stay back, and [I will talk with them] if they come up and ask, or if I see a pointer, [but] I don't ever want to be in somebody's flow like that, especially when they're grinding the way he was grinding to be like, 'Hey do this.' It's easy for me to say, so I was proud of how he played. He's a team favorite right now."
Hailing from Ames, Iowa, Evans racked up 28 sacks over his five seasons with the Hawkeyes (9.5 last season) and now ranks fourth in program history. He was also an All-Big Ten selection in each of the past two years (second-team in 2022 and third-team in 2023).
If Evans has truly won over the locker room like Van Noy says, then he could have a real chance to make the 53-man roster.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!