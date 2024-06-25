Ravens New DC Already Under Pressure?
As Zach Orr steps into his role as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator, it's fair to say that he has some high standards to live up to.
Orr, who served as the Ravens' inside linebackers coach before his promotion, inherits the NFL's top defense from last year. However, that defense has lost several key pieces such as Jadeveon Clowney, Patrick Queen and Geno Stone. Add in the fact that Orr is a first-time coordinator and one of the youngest in the league at just 32, and that's a lot of pressure to deal with.
In fact, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin is among the people facing the most pressure this season, coach or player.
"Baltimore boasted an elite defense in 2023 en route to its AFC title-game appearance, but Mike Macdonald is gone, leaving Orr to maintain a championship-level pace in his first gig as a defensive coordinator," Benjamin writes." Just 32 after only three years of experience as a position coach, the former Ravens linebacker is highly regarded but has plenty to prove as an entire unit's play-caller."
Even though he's a first-time coordinator, Orr is very familiar with how the Ravens operate.
Not only has he coached with the team for six of the past seven seasons (broken up by a one-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021), but he also played in Baltimore from 2014-2016. He even earned second-team All-Pro honors after recording 133 total tackles in 2016, though he was sadly forced to retire shortly after due to a rare spinal condition.
Even just a few months into Orr's tenure, his players have fully bought in to his teachings.
"I have the utmost respect for him; the way he presents himself, the way he carries himself, how he coaches us and how he listens to whatever we have to say," safety Marcus Williams said recently. "He doesn't have an ego where we can't put our input. So, that's a good thing, but he isn't going to hold back just because he feels we're about the same age. He's still going to give you that good, hard coaching."
It will take some time for Orr to adjust to his new role, but with everyone in the organization behind him, there is full belief that he's the man for the job.
