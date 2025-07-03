Ravens DC a Top 2026 Coaching Candidate
What a journey Zach Orr has been on throughout his first year and change on the job.
Last offseason, Orr replaced standout defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald after the latter left to become the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. He became one of the youngest coordinators in the league at just 32 years old, and unfortunately, his inexperience showed as the Ravens' defense struggled tremendously early on. Those struggles don't entirely fall on him of course, but they weren't exactly a ringing endorsement.
Then the second half of the season rolled around, and everything changed completely. With Orr growing more comfortable in his role, as well as some key personnel changes, the Ravens' defense transformed from one of the NFL's worst to arguably the best. They finished the year ranking ninth and scoring defense and 10th in total defense, which was almost a miracle after the first half of the season.
Thanks to that impressive turnaround, Orr is even gaining recognition as a potential head coaching candidate for next year's cycle. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton named him as a coordinator to keep an eye on for next offseason.
"Orr had his fingerprints all over the Ravens' aggressive defense," Moton wrote. "He knows the team culture inside and out and may need to adjust elsewhere, but the 33-year-old defensive coordinator could get serious looks for head coaching jobs next year.
"Orr has a stacked unit that will include newcomers, Jaire Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowler, rookie first-round safety Malaki Starks and rookie second-round edge-rusher Mike Green. The Ravens could field the stingiest defense in 2025. If that's the case, Orr will be a hot candidate."
Moton also pointed out how several Ravens defenders had career years under Orr. Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh had 12.5 and 10 sacks, respectively, while Marlon Humphrey had six interceptions to earn All-Pro honors as a slot corner.
Orr may have taken a while to find his footing, but he's now shown that he can helm an elite unit. If he continues to show his coaching prowess, he will undoubtedly get some looks next year.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!