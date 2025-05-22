Ravens' Zay Flowers Among Best WRs in NFL
The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a dominant year offensively. Lamar Jackson threw for the most touchdowns in his career with 41, and Baltimore's offense as a whole led the NFL in yards per game.
Now, of course, Jackson and Derrick Henry had big hands in the Ravens' success. On top of Jackson having the best year passing of his career, Henry ran for over 1,900 yards and showed that he is still the most dynamic blend of size, speed, and power that the league has ever seen. On top of that, Zay Flowers emerged as one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL.
The Boston College product put together his first 1,000 yard season on 74 catches and hauled in four touchdowns, as well. He built off a productive rookie year that quickly saw him become the Ravens' best receiver, and he earned a Pro Bowl appearance because of it.
Because of his performance, Flowers earned a spot on the Top 32 wide receiver rankings by Trevor Sikkema of PFF, ranking No. 25.
"Flowers turned in his best season to date in 2024, earning an 83.8 receiving grade and finishing with 1,059 receiving yards," Sikkema writes. "Over the past two years, his 863 yards after the catch rank 10th among all NFL receivers."
The Ravens did their best to give Flowers some help this offseason, as well. They added former All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins on a one-year deal to complement their crew of pass-catchers. Baltimore also saw a rise in production from Rashod Bateman last season, as he caught 45 passes, nine of which were touchdowns, meaning 20 percent of his catches were scores. The Ravens have a tremendous collection of receivers, and Flowers is the one leading the charge into the 2025 season.
