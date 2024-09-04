Ravens WRs Take Step Forward in Offense
One year can make a world of difference for a player in an offensive system, including those within the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens are entering their second season with Todd Monken as the offensive coordinator. With the experience of last season with Monken calling plays on offense, receiver Rashod Bateman feels the team is in a better spot.
"We're definitely a little bit more comfortable," Bateman said. "Switching offenses can be hard at times, but [with] playing last year [and] having success, we kind of know what to expect now. [We're] working with Lamar [Jackson], working with Coach Monken [offensive coordinator Todd Monken], [and] I feel like we're all on the same page."
Fellow receiver Zay Flowers also spoke highly of where the offense is entering its second season in Monken's system.
"It's the second year in this offense, so I feel like the chemistry is way better," Flowers said. "We have a better connection – I can't give out too many keys, but we're getting better."
The Ravens hit the ground running in Monken's first season leading the offense, ranking first in rushing yards per game and fourth in points per game. If there's one area of the offense that can improve from last season, it's the passing game, as the Ravens were 21st in passing yards per game.
If Baltimore is going to improve its ability to throw the ball, Flowers and Bateman will likely have to be at the heart of its growth. Flowers impressed in his rookie season last year, leading the Ravens with 77 catches for 858 yards and was tied for second on the team with five touchdowns.
Bateman caught 32 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown last season, though, he played in a career-best 16 games.
Baltimore opens the season on Thursday in an AFC Championship Game rematch when it faces the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
