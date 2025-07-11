Ravens WR Zay Flowers Could Have Record-Breaking Year?
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season in the NFL, but one of his teammates thinks he is more than capable of taking his game to another level in 2025.
Fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman couldn't help but praise the Ravens' rising star, who he believes is talented enough to put his name in the history books.
"What he's doing in the league is beyond special to me because of how we play football, of how the Ravens play football," Bateman said on the team's The Lounge podcast. "It's not like we're just targeting, targeting Zay, put him on this. We do what's best for the team and how we play. Zay could have 1,300 yards, easily, if that was the goal."
Tight end Mark Andrews is currently Baltimore's single season receiving yards leader — a record he set in 2021 when he had 1,361 yards. That feels very breakable following Flowers' 1,059-yard campaign in 2024.
However, Bateman does note that the Ravens' offensive play style may prevent that from ever happening.
"Derrick Henry can rush for 2,000 easy if that was the goal," Bateman continued. "It's just never the goal. I wish people understood that."
Lamar Jackson is coming off one of the best seasons a quarterback has had in Baltimore's history, passing for 4,172 yards, and Flowers was the team's leading receiver, just barely passing the 1,000-yard mark.
That is because the Ravens have several other talented players on offense, such as their tight end duo of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely as well as Bateman. That isn't changing anytime soon, either, as they added another playmaker in veteran DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, too.
There is certainly pressure on Flowers to continue getting better, especially heading into just his third season in the league. But fans must remember that can still happen, even if it doesn't show up on the stat sheet.
