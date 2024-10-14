Ravens' Zay Flowers Steals Show With Career Game
Over their current four-game winning streak, the Baltimore Ravens have shown their ability to win games in a variety of games.
Against the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, it was Derrick Henry and the ground game leading the way. Against the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders, it was Lamar Jackson's arm and the aerial attack taking center stage. The best part? It's allowed the Ravens to show off all their weapons both on the ground and through the air.
On Sunday against Washington, it was second-year wide receiver Zay Flowers stealing the show. The Ravens' top pass-catcher caught all nine of his targets for 132 yards, which not only led the team, but marked a new career-high for him.
Even after a career day, Flowers gave credit to his teammates for opening up those opportunities.
"It's those guys. It's 'L' [Jackson]; it's Derrick; it's 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman]. You have to respect all of us, so they're helping me get open," Flowers told reporters postgame. "Rashod Bateman is doing a great job of making his plays when they're coming his way. Mark Andrews is getting better and better every week. Everybody knows Isaiah [Likely] is going to do what he [does]. So, it's just all the guys around me that help me get open and help me do what I do."
Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that all nine of Flowers' receptions came in the first half. If the Ravens kept throwing his way at such a rate, he could've easily surpassed 200 yards on the day.
Still, Flowers knows it's all part of the plan.
"Yes, absolutely, because [with] Derrick Henry, you have to feed him the ball. No matter what, no matter who you have a receiver, no matter who you have a tight end, you've got to get that man the ball," Flowers said. "So, I just wanted to wait, just wait, and I knew he was going to open it up for us; now, we're able to do both – run and pass."
Last season, the Boston College product set rookie franchise records with 77 receptions for 858 yards, and after a bit of a slow start to the season, now has back-to-back 100-yard games. Maybe his starts aren't as eye-catching as other top wideouts, but he's a great fit in Baltimore.
"[Flowers is] exactly the weapon we absolutely knew was and would be and has been, to be honest with you," head coach John Harbaugh said. "He's been there all along, and the opportunities came up today. Sometimes the defense doesn't allow it. Sometimes the ball doesn't come your way for whatever reason, but today the opportunities showed up, and we had to have.
"Those catches had to be made. Those plays had to be made in the pass game, and Zay made them. That was the difference probably in the game."
