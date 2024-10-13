Ravens Stars End Commanders Hot Streak
You need your biggest stars to show up in the big games, and the Baltimore Ravens' best players were at the forefront of their 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders.
After the two teams traded blows in the first half, a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews gave Baltimore a 17-10 lead. Washington trimmed the lead to four on its opening drive in the third quarter, then the Ravens (4-2) responded with a 32-yard field goal from Justin Tucker and a seven-yard rushing touchdown by Derrick Henry to lead 27-13 with 2:08 left in the third quarter.
Washington (4-2) cut the lead to seven points on two separate occasions, but Baltimore iced the game with a first down from Jackson with just over a minute left in the game which led to a skirmish between both teams.
The win was Baltimore's fourth in a row and snapped the Commanders' four-game winning streak.
Jackson and Andrews each made history in the victory. Jackson moved past Cam Newton for the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history and now only trails Michael Vick. He ran for 40 yards to increase his rushing yards to 5,661 in his career.
Jackson completed 20 of 26 passes for 323 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Andrews had his best performance of the season, catching three passes for 66 yards and his first receiving touchdown this season. With the touchdown, Andrews tied the franchise record for receiving touchdowns.
Zay Flowers caught nine passes for 132 yards.
Henry also turned in another strong performance, carrying the ball 24 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
The Ravens' defense largely kept the Commanders' league-leading offense in check. Washington was averaging 38 points per game in its last three games heading into Sunday.
Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 24 of 35 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns but struggled to get anything going on the ground, running for just 22 yards. Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin caught six passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns.
Outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue and defensive tackle Travis Jones each had a sack in the win. Jones also had two tackles for loss in the win.
Baltimore goes on the road next week to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!