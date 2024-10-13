Ravens' John Harbaugh Ends Presser To Check on Brother
John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens eanred their fourth-straight win on Sunday, defeating the up-start Washington Commanders 30-23 at home, but no football game is more important than family.
Across the country in Denver, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, John's younger brother, went into the medical tent normally used to treat injured players. The Chargers said Jim was dealing with an illness, and while he returned to the game not long after, it's still a scary situation for all involved.
That includes John, who abruptly ended his postgame press conference to check on his brother. Given the situation, though, no one can blame him or the Ravens for that decision.
The two brothers are very close and have shared their bond on several occasions, so it's no surprise they'd be there for each other (over the phone at least) in such a situation.
Before ending his presser, John explained how big the win is for a surging Baltimore team.
"Heck of a game, heck of an environment, playoff feel out there with the crowd and everything," John told reporters. "Fans from both teams very loud. Very tough, physical game against a tough, physical football team that has been, and did play at a high level.
"The ultimate team win. All three phases contributed to the win, overcame adversity when they had to. Long drives on offense, big stops on defense, particularly on third down... We're just appreciative and grateful and humble and hungry for the next challenge. But that's a big win, I'm proud of the guys."
The Ravens travel to face the Chargers on Nov. 25, which will be the Harbaugh brothers' first NFL meeting since Super Bowl 47 (excluding preseason).
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!