Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Climbs Up NFL Record Book
Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson is a pioneer at the quarterback position, with his dual-threat ability being essentially unrivaled.
Now, he's climbing up the record books once more. In the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, Jackson surpassed Cam Newton for second-most career rushing yards by a quarterback.
He now only trails Michael Vick, who holds the rushing record for a quarterback with 6,109 yards. With how fast Jackson is racking up the yards, though, he could have the record in no time.
Coming into this game, Jackson had rushed for 363 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry in five games. The new pairing of him and Derrick Henry has worked like a dream, as their contrasting styles make them a nightmare for opposing defenses.
Jackson has always valued team success over individual awards, and that hasn't changed one bit over the years.
"I'm happy with the win," Jackson told reporters Wednesday. "But I'm grateful for it. Don't get me wrong, I'm grateful for each and every time it does happen, but I'm trying to win; that's when things like that happen. I'm just trying to win."
Baltimore and Washington are tied 3-3 early in the second quarter.
