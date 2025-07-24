Ravens Star Suffers Injury Scare
The Baltimore Ravens are letting out a sigh of relief after watching one of their star players have an injury scare during practice at training camp.
According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers went down with an ankle injury but was later able to return.
"Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers provided the first big play of camp as well as the first scare," Hensley wrote. "Flowers electrified the crowd by catching a pass on a slant route and burst upfield for a long touchdown. Later, Flowers appeared to tweak his ankle and missed a few reps. After being seen by a trainer, Flowers was back on the field and made several catches."
It's a lucky break for the Ravens, who are relying on Flowers to be their No. 1 wide receiver once again this season. Flowers has led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards the last two years.
Flowers has been able to stay relatively healthy to start his NFL career. He played in 16 games as a rookie and 17 games in 2024.
Baltimore is hoping Flowers can continue trending in the right direction, too, coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season in the NFL.
"What he's doing in the league is beyond special to me because of how we play football, of how the Ravens play football," wide receiver Rashod Bateman said on the team's The Lounge podcast. "It's not like we're just targeting, targeting Zay, put him on this. We do what's best for the team and how we play. Zay could have 1,300 yards, easily, if that was the goal."
Only time will tell if Flowers can reach those lofty expectations, but the first step to do so is staying healthy, and he is after an early training camp scare.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!