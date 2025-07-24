Ravens Seventh-Round Pick Predicted to Start
The Baltimore Ravens don't have many starting jobs up for grabs, but one is expected to be filled by one of their former seventh-round picks.
Jamison Hensley of ESPN believes Andrew Vorhees, the No. 229 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will win the Ravens' starting left guard job this season.
"Andrew Vorhees is the favorite to replace Patrick Mekari, who signed with theJacksonville Jaguars in free agency," Hensley wrote. "Vorhees will have to beat out Ben Cleveland, who received work with the starters during the spring, as well. A seventh-round pick in 2023, Vorhees won the left guard starting spot coming out of camp last season but he lost the job after three games. This is the only starting job up for grabs on the Baltimore offense."
Vorhees, 26, was projected to be a late first to early third round pick coming out of USC. As a super senior, he was named a first-team All-American and was the recipient of the Morris Trophy, awarded to the conference's best offensive lineman.
However, he tore his ACL during one of the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. That plummeted his draft stock and he fell to Baltimore in the seventh round.
Since then, he has worked his way back and now seems primed to take the starting role from Cleveland, who has some off-the-field concerns as is.
Cleveland was arrested in February for driving under the influence and could soon be facing discipline by the NFL. If he receives a suspension, Vorhees won't even have to beat him out for the job.
The Ravens are still counting on him to improve substantially in 2025, though. Vorhees had a 57.2 PFF grade in 2024 and a run block grade of 56.1, which ranked 100th out of 136 qualified players last season.
