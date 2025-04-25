Best Available Defensive Prospects Ravens Could Target on Day Two
The Baltimore Ravens addressed one of their top needs on the defensive side of the ball with the selection of former Georgia safety Malaki Starks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, heading into Day 2, they have more to fill and plenty of talent to choose from, especially along the front seven.
Here is a list of best available defensive prospects who could be selected in the second or third round and fit the Ravens' needs:
EDGE
Donovan Ezeiruaku: The former ACC star falling out of the first round entirely was one of the biggest surprises of the opening night of the draft given his pass rush production in college and refinement in terms of technique and countermoves. Ezeiruaku recorded 30 sacks during his college career including a career-high and FBS Power Four-leading 16.5 in 2024 which earned him First Team All American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. If he is still around at No. 59 overall, the Ravens should sprint a card with his name on it to the announcer because he'd be a Day 1 contributor as a situational pass rusher at minimum.
Nic Scourton, Texas A&M: The former Aggie is both one of the youngest and most talented edge talents in this year's class whose college pass rush production dwarfed his former teammate Shemar Stewart who went in the top 20 picks to the Cincinnati Bengals with 17 career sacks compared to his mere 4.5. Scourton possesses good size and length and has a refined pass-rush plan that he deploys to harass opposing quarterbacks. He would also be a great value pick at No. 59 overall.
Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss: In a class loaded with edge talent, the former Gator is one of the most underrated despite being among its most gifted. Umanmielen fires off the ball with an explosive first step and knows how to finish at the quarterback with 25.5 career sacks including a career-high 10.5 in 2024 which earned him First Team All SEC honors.
Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA: Having just started playing on the edge during his last season in college, the former Bruin possesses a wealth of untapped potential as a pass rusher. He was one of the brightest standouts at the 2025 Senior Bowl both in the practices and the game itself and the Ravens hosted him for a pre-draft visit so he'll definitely be a name worth monitoring on Day 2 as high as the second round. Under the tutelage of Ravens outside linebackers coach Chuck Smith, he could blossom into a game wrecker.
Defensive Line
Darius Alexander, Toldeo: The former Rocket is another prospect who had late first-round buzz at one point in the process but would be a great addition for the Ravens on Day 2 if he lasts until No. 59 overall. Alexander potent interior pass rusher who dominated at the Senior Bowl, can play the three and five-technique spots and recorded nine sacks in college including 7.5 in his last two seasons combined.
T.J. Sanders, South Carolina: The former Gamecock is another penetrating three-technique who was a disruptive force as an interior pass rusher on one of the best defenses in the country. He has quick feet and is violent with his hands coming out of his stance. Sanders recorded 8.5 of his 9.5 career sacks in the past two seasons, logging four or more in back-to-back campaigns to go along with 17 tackles for loss over that span.
Alfred Collins, Texas: The former Longhorn bided his time at the program, sitting behind a pair of top 100 picks in last year's draft in Byron Murphy and T'Vondre Sweat before breaking out as a fifth-year senior. With veteran nose tackle, Michael Pierce retiring and Brent Urban still being a free agent, Collins has the positional versatility to help the Ravens at both the zero, one and five-technique spots. In 2024, he earned Second Team Associated Press All-American after starting all 16 games and recording career-high across the board with 55 tackles including 5.5 for a loss, and seven batted passes He also recorded a sack, a forced fumble and a blocked kick on special teams.
Shemar Turner, Texas A&M: The former Aggie is the prospect who most resembles Madubuike from both physical profile and play style standpoints. Despite playing in one of the most detrimental schemes for prospect pass rush production, Turner still found a way to record 10 sacks and 24 tackles for loss during his college career.
Cornerback
Will Johnson, Michigan: Once viewed as a potential top-10 pick at one point during the pre-draft process, medical red flags and concerns about his overall speed caused the former Wolverine to fall out of the first round entirely. If his slide continues deep into the second round, he could present a huge potential value for the Ravens if they're comfortable with some of his current questions because his tape shows undeniable talent as a highly instinctive playmaker. He is big, fluid, can play both man and zone at a high level and possesses excellent ball skills.
Trey Amos, Ole Miss: Some analysts thought that the former Rebel could've possibly been a sneaky late first-round target coming off a breakout season but he could still be an option for the Ravens on Day 2 if he falls to them at No. 59 overall. In 2024, he earned First Team All SEC honors after leading his team with career highs in pass breakups (13) and interceptions (three). He started all 13 games and recorded 50 total tackles, including 3.5 for a loss and a forced fumble.
Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina: The former Pirate was once a projected first-round lock heading into the 2024 season before he suffered a torn ACL that cut his senior season short after four games. Nevertheless, when he is healthy, Revel Jr. is the prototypical type of cornerback the Ravens like to play on the boundary. He is long and athletic with a nose for the ball and since the team signed veteran Chidobe Awuzie in free agency, they could bring him along as cautiously as they'd like while he regains his full strength.
Darien Porter, Iowa State: The former Cyclone was a late bloomer in college in terms of getting his shot to be a full-time starter but his athletics was never a question and he showcased it by blowing up the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Porter ran the second-fastest time in the 40-yard dash (4.30), had the fastest 10-yard split (1.49), the second-best broad jump (10-foot-11) and the top marks in both the three-cone (6.71) and 20-yard shuttle (4.04). At 6 foot 3 and just under 200 pounds with 33-inch arms, he also fits the Ravens' outside corner archetype, comes with a wealth of special teams experience and recorded a career-high three interceptions in 2024.
Inside Linebacker
Carson Schwesinger, UCLA: There was a chance that the former Bruin could've had his named in the first round as many pundits believe he is the second-best prospect at the position in this year's draft.
If Schwesinger fell to the Ravens at No. 59 overall, he'd be a possible target given that the team has an underrated need to add more competition for Trenton Simpson at the WILL spot and they brought him for a pre-draft visit. In 2024, he finally got his shot to be a full-time starter and broke out in a big way by starting 10 of 12 games, earning First-team Associated Press All-American and First-team All-Big Ten Conference honors and being a finalist for the Butkus Award. Schwesinger led the FBS with 90 solo tackles, ranked third with 136 total tackles and finished with 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Chris Paul Jr. Ole Miss: What the former Rebel lacks in ideal measurables, he more than makes up for by being highly instinctive, allowing him to play faster and more freely. In 2024, Paul Jr. started 11 of 12 games and earned Third Team Associated Press All-American and Second Team All-SEC honors and was a finalist for the Butkus Award after leading his team with a career-high 88 total tackles including 11 for a loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups and an interception.
Demetrius Knight II, South Carolina: The former Gamecock is one of the oldest prospects in this year's class at 25 years old but he is long, athletic, adept in coverage and could push for a starting spot right away. In 2024, Knight started 10 of 13 games and recorded 82 total tackles including eight for a loss, tied for the team lead in forced fumbles with three and recorded two sacks and a interception.
