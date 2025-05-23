Breakout WR Named Ravens' Most Underappreciated
It is not often that a former first-round pick who produces at a moderate-to-high level at a premium position can be described as overlooked or underrated, but Baltimore Ravens veteran wide receiver Rashod Bateman is a rare exception.
The 2021 Ravens first-rounder was named by NFL.com's Tom Blair on his list of most underappreciated players for each AFC team heading into the 2025 season.
"Most NFL wide receivers are going to be kept off this list by their high Q Scores -- except in Baltimore, where wideouts tend to play second, third and fourth fiddle to running backs, tight ends and, duh, Lamar Jackson," Blair wrote. "If you're a secondary receiver, like Bateman, well, you're gonna have to search the back room for fiddle No. 5."
Bateman was originally drafted number 27 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Minnesota and flashed true number one receiver potential during his first two seasons in the league. However, injuries delayed his development and limited him to just 18 of a possible 35 games including the playoffs.
A lack of chemistry with Jackson due to a lengthy recovery from the Lisfranc injury that cut his 2022 season short after an explosive start resulted in him posting pedestrian numbers in 2023 despite playing in a career-high 16 games with 32 catches on 56 targets for 367 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Last year was the first in Bateman's career where he wasn't hampered by injuries or ailments of any kind and he broke out with his best season to date, forming a dangerous duo with 2024 Pro Bowler Zay Flowers. He appeared in all 17 games and both playoff contests and posted career-highs in targets (72), receiving yards (756) and touchdowns (nine) as well as averaging 16.8 yards per catch.
"He also tallied 35 receiving first downs, marking the first time in Jackson's career that more than two Baltimore pass-catchers posted 30 or more (Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews were the others)," Blair wrote. "It is probably not a coincidence that Jackson hit new heights as a passer in 2024, performing so well that it felt like an upset when he didn't win a second consecutive MVP. "
The Ravens opted not to bring back veteran wideout Nelson Agholor for the third year in a row this offseason but did sign five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins on a one-year deal. While Blair believes that the 13th-year veteran's arrival could marginally "suppress" Bateman's numbers in 2025, it also bolsters his candidacy for being viewed as underappreciated.
"The addition of a more famous name to the position group chart only solidifies Bateman's spot here," Blair wrote.
