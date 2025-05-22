Ravens Defender Joins Lamar Jackson as Top Players
The Baltimore Ravens roster is full of talent, which is news to no one. Baltimore consistently finds themselves in the 11-13 win territory, so long as Lamar Jackson stays healthy, and have a healthy balance of home-grown stars and free agent signees that have helped them grow into an even bigger headache for opposing teams to stop.
Because of all that talent, ranking the top three players on the roster may be a bit of a chore, but Pro Football Focus revealed who they believe to be the team's top players. Jackson, running back Derrick Henry, and safety Kyle Hamilton were given the honor.
"Jackson swept PFF’s 2024 honors, taking home MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and theDwight Stephenson Award (given to the best player regardless of position)," Trevor Sikkema writes. "He led the league with 8.8 yards per pass attempt and averaged 6.6 yards per carry, 0.6 more than any other runner with 100 or more attempts. Henry earned a 93.1 rushing grade, the highest ever recorded by a back over age 30. Hamilton reached a career-high 90.0 overall grade, with standout marks in run defense (89.2), pass rush (88.1) and coverage (88.4)."
Jackson being on top is not surprising whatsoever. He's coming off a career-high 41 touchdown passes and only threw four interceptions while leading Baltimore to the divisional round of the playoffs. Henry had a career resurgence, rushing for the second-most yards of his career and nearly eclipsing the 2,000 yard mark again. Because of this, Henry earned a two-year extension from the Ravens, which was the largest extension for a player over 30 in NFL history. Hamilton is undoubtedly the best safety in the game today. Whether he is in the slot, in the box, or roaming on the back end, he is prime to make a momentum-shifting play, which he has made a living doing en route to two Pro bowl selections and an All-Pro nod in 2024.
