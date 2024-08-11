Bud Light Sends Ravens TE Hilarious Gift
Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar clearly has a new favorite beer brand, and the feeling is apparently mutual.
When asked how he got into the best shape of his life over the offseason, Kolar began his answer by shouting out the world-famous beer brand Bud Light in a light-hearted joke.
"I switched from Bud 'Heavy' to Bud Lite; that helped a lot." Kolar said on Tuesday. "I'm just kidding. But no, I think that I'm a pro, and I'm not in college anymore, and so, just the whole aspect of the game – the lifting, the better nutrition, the taking care of your body, the recovery stuff ...
"I'm also just healthy. I had two core surgeries in two years [that] I've had to overcome [since] my rookie year, and so, I was just so weak. I just didn't have any of the strength, the stability that I needed to be effective. In the last year, [I've been] getting better, and this year is like a full healthy year. I feel good. So, yes, a lot of it is just kind of growing up and getting out of your college ways."
Just three days later, that joke made it to Bud Light itself. The company clearly appreciated it, as Kolar received several cases of beer adorned with the Ravens' logo and a personalized note.
"Charlie - We were hyped to hear how Bud Light helped make the offseason easier to enjoy," Bud Light said in its gift to Kolar. "Now we want to make sure your fridge is fully stocked with our new Ravens x Bud Light cans for the season.
"Here's to an incredible season in Baltimore, your friends at Bud Light."
Kolar, a 2022 fourth-round pick out of Iowa State, is more of a blocking tight end compared to Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, and is often overshadowed as a result. He is looking to get more involved as a receiver, and feels very good about where he and the tight end room are at.
"Obviously, we've got a really good room," Kolar said. "We've got four guys who have played a decent amount of football. I think I can be really effective in the run game and the play-action world – just stretching the edge, being violent on the perimeter – and then when you get a chance ...
"I believe in myself, and I know we have a great room, but I think I can continue to contribute, and I think I showed that at the end of last year and then just keep growing on that."
