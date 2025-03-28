Chidobe Awuzie Reveals Why He Chose Ravens
In a lot of ways, the Baltimore Ravens' signing of Chidobe Awuzie is symbolic of their team-building philosophy.
The Ravens had a clear need at cornerback, but like usual, they didn't splurge on an expensive free agent. Instead, they were able to sign a proven veteran for a huge discount.
Awuzie - who signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Tennessee Titans last offseason - may have dealt with injuries throughout the 2024 campaign, but is still an effective starter who gives the Ravens more depth and flexibility at the position. Plus, because the Titans released him earlier this month, he won't count against the compensatory pick formula for 2026. This is truly a Ravens signing through and through.
For Awuzie, that can only be a good thing. During an interview with Garrett Downing, the Ravens' senior director of social media, Awuzie shared what drew him to Baltimore in the first place.
"When I got released from the Titans, it took some time to really sit down and figure out what I wanted and where I wanted to go," Awuzie said. "And the same questions I kept asking myself, the Ravens checked every box. Talking with a lot of the coaches, John Harbaugh, he's a man of conviction and a man of faith. Could definitely tell the energy that he has, and coach Zach [Orr] and coach [Chuck] Pagano, and pretty much everybody that I talked to. Even in the front office, George [Kokonis], Eric DeCosta, everybody.
"And I already knew about this organization. Storied organization, storied franchise that my brother was actually a fan of growing up. So we know a lot about the Ravens, and there's a standard and a culture to uphold. It's also a challenge for me to make sure that I'm bringing that every day."
Despite signing on a veteran minimum deal, Awuzie, 29, should see plenty of action this season. He should slot in as a starter on the outside alongside Nate Wiggins while Marlon Humphrey continues to play primarily in the slot, as he did last season.
Awuzie brings eight years of quality experience to Baltimore, and for a signing that cheap, it's hard to get better than that.
