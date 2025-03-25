Ravens Sign Former AFC North Rival CB
The Baltimore Ravens have signed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.
Awuzie, 29, is an eight-year veteran with 94 NFL games of experience with the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans most recently. In that time, he has 395 total tackles, 66 passes defended, seven interceptions, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
The San Jose, Calif. native is perhaps best known for his time in Cincinnati, where he started 32 of the 37 games he appeared in over three seasons. While the Bengals' defense hasn't been amazing in recent years, Awuzie was still a solid starter for them, allowing a passer rating of 80.7 when targeted. Perhaps not so coincidentally, the defense declined substantially after he and other key players left last offseason.
Awuzie spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, though he only played in eight games due to injury. The Titans released him on March 15 and are still paying him a good amount of money, which helps the Ravens land him on the cheap.
The Ravens definitely needed another cornerback to play with Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey, as their other corners are very young and inexperienced. Awuzie can be an immediate contributor, though, and for a minimum contract, there's virtually no risk for Baltimore.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!