NFL Mock Draft: Ravens Solve Pass-Rush Woes
At first glance, no one would assume that the Baltimore Ravens, who finished second in the league with 54 sacks last season, need help at pass rusher. However, that is indeed the case.
Kyle Van Noy, who led the team with 12.5 sacks, turns 35 this week. Odafe Oweh, who was close behind with a career-high 10 sacks, is set to play this season on his fifth-year option and his future in Baltimore may be in question. Outside of those two, the Ravens' depth on the edge is very lacking.
With that context, it's easy to see why they'd be in the market for an edge rusher, and next month's NFL Draft looks like the best place to find one at this point in time.
In The Athletic's latest mock draft, the Ravens add a big piece to their pass rush in Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku at No. 27 overall.
"The Ravens never feel forced into taking a particular position," The Athletic's Ben Standig wrote. "Cornerback, interior offensive line and defensive front are possibilities here. What the extra-bendy Ezeiruaku lacks in bulk, he makes up with wildly impressive athleticism and 34-inch arm length. He ranked high nationally last season in sacks (16 1/2) and tackles for loss (21)."
Ezeiruaku finished second in the country in sacks last season, just half a sack behind Marshall's Mike Green with 17. Ironically, The Athletic has Green going one pick earlier to the Buffalo Bills, who trade up to potentially steal him away from Baltimore, though it's questionable if the Ravens would have interest in him due to some off-field concerns.
Back to Ezeiruaku, the 6-2, 248 pound edge rusher has a relatively small frame for an edge rusher. As Standig noted, though, his athleticism is exceptional. He didn't run at last month's NFL Scouting Combine, but it becomes evident how athletic he is just by watching him.
Additionally, Ezeiruaku has somewhat of a connection to Baltimore already in wide receiver Zay Flowers, another Boston College product who the Ravens drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. At the combine, Ezeiruaku named Flowers as one of the players he's sought advice from.
"I've talked to Zay for sure, and Zion [Johnson], Christian Mahogany, and Elijah Jones," Ezeiruaku told reporters. "They pretty much told me this is a time to lock in. Take these couple months, and it will go by fast, but it's going to be the longest year of your life essentially because you're coming from a season and then into this season and then minicamp, OTAs, things like that. Just enjoy it, though, at the same time."
If Ezeiruaku is indeed on the board at No. 27, the Ravens should give consideration to the idea of taking him.
