Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins Signing Has Big Upside
In football, and almost anything else for that matter, the ultimate goal when making important decisions is to minimize risk and maximize reward. The Baltimore Ravens seem to have done just that in signing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
It's been almost two weeks since Hopkins put pen to paper, so we'll keep this brief. The 32-year-old is one of the best receivers of the past decade, boasting five Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro nods. Despite a down year in 2024, in which he had 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, Hopkins still has some gas left in. the tank and should be a great addition on offense.
Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper named Hopkins as the Ravens' signing with the most upside, which comes as no surprise at all.
"The Ravens have made a habit of signing receivers in their 30s with strong track records, including Odell Beckham Jr., Dez Bryant, Michael Crabtree, Steve Smith Sr. and DeSean Jackson," Cooper wrote. "Few of those players truly thrived in Baltimore, but there’s reason to believe Hopkins can buck the trend.
"The 32-year-old tallied only 639 receiving yards [including postseason] in 2024 with the Titans and Chiefs but brought in 54.2% of his contested targets — his best rate since 2018 with the Texans. For only $5 million in base salary, the Ravens are taking a low-risk gamble that Hopkins is still an elite pass catcher."
As for the risk, there's basically none. The Ravens signed Hopkins to a one-year deal worth $5 million, which can go up to $6 million with incentives.
If he plays well in Baltimore, then he'd be an absolute bargain at that price tag. If he doesn't, then the Ravens can simply let him walk next offseason, and potentially get a coveted compensatory pick for their trouble.
Even before Hopkins steps on the field in Baltimore, there are plenty of reasons to love this move.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!