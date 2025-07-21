Raven Country

Bengals Host Former Ravens Pro Bowl QB

The Cincinnati Bengals recently showed some interest in a former Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) pressures Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in the second quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Afc Wild Card Jan 15 0346 / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Cincinnati Bengals showed some interest in a former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback ahead of the 2025 regular season.

Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, former Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley recently worked out for the Bengals, joining quarterbacks C.J. Beathard and Desmond Ridder, the latter of whom Cincinnati chose to sign.

A Pro Bowl selection with Baltimore in 2022, Huntley went 221 of 342 passing for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 20 career regular-season games while making nine starts. He's also added 115 carries for 509 yards and three rushing touchdowns. As starter with the Ravens, Huntley went 3-7, including playoffs.

He played in two playoff games with the Ravens while starting one, a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 AFC Wild Card.

The Dolphins signed Huntley last season in wake of Tua Tagovailoa suffering another concussion. Huntley would go on to start all five games he appeared in for Miami, posting a 2-3 record while going 86 of 133 passing for 829 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 26 carries for 135 yards and two more scores on the ground.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had high praise for Huntley last season ahead of his first start with Miami against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

"Snoop has started multiple and many big games," McDaniel said, per Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald."As a quarterback, understanding exactly what is required to win over teammates to take the place of someone else and assert their own personality and skillset and traits within the offense and lead people."

Huntley will now continue to seek out his next NFL opportunity in hopes of reaching the heights he found with Baltimore during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

