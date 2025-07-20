Ravens Special Teams Preview: Kick the Habit
Thirteen years, that's how long it's been since the Baltimore Ravens last had to worry about who their starting kicker would be.
In the time since then, they've enjoyed the luxury of having Justin Tucker, the most-accurate kicker in NFL history by career field goal percentage, suit up for them. They no longer have that luxury, though, as they released Tucker in May following a series of sexual misconduct allegations made against him (they maintain it was a "football decision" but everyone knows the real reason).
As the Ravens enter life after Tucker, they've made the bold choice to entrust their starting kicker job to two rookies.
They first drafted Arizona's Tyler Loop in the sixth round, marking the first time they've ever drafted a kicker. Shortly after that, however, they signed Wyoming's John Hoyland as an undrafted free agent.
The two now enter training camp locked in the biggest position battle left to settle, and the results have been fascinating to this point. Loop obviously holds the edge due to his draft status, but due to his inconsistency throughout OTAs and Hoyland's solid performance have kept the competition close.
However, it's impossible to truly judge them until the pads come on and they're facing actual pressure situations.
"I don't think you're ever going to really know," Harbaugh told reporters after rookie minicamp. "Everything guys do in their first year is like a new day. So, if it's a kicker, every kick is going to be the first time he's done it over the course of his rookie season. So, it's always going to be a little bit of – certainly going to be an unknown. Whenever you go with the rookie kicker, that would be an unknown."
Kicker is obviously the main special teams storyline headed into camp, but don't overlook the returners either. Sixth-round rookie LaJohntay Wester was a very dangerous punt returner in college, and could push Tylan Wallace for the starting job. Meanwhile, Justice Hill seems like the logical kick returner, but one can't help but his larger role in the offense leads to the Ravens being more careful with him.
Punter Jordan Stout (who also serves as the holder on field goal attempts) and long snapper Nick Moore both return as well, but the former will look to improve after ranking 25th in yards per punt at 46.4.
The Ravens' special teams unit is usually pretty good, but last year saw it struggle in unusual fashion. It will take a great effort with a new kicker in the fold, but Baltimore will look to restore that standard in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!