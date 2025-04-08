Ravens Need Marlon Humphrey Partner

Raven Country

Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins could add another new Baltimore Ravens cornerback early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Marlon Humphrey of the Ravens lines up Darius Slayton of the Giants in the first half. The Baltimore Ravens came to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens chose a cornerback early in the 2024 NFL Draft in Nate Wiggins, who jelled with Marlon Humphrey early in his rookie season.

However, Brandon Stephens walked in free agency, which means the Ravens once again have a need for another cornerback.

Baltimore Banner reporter Paul Mancano explained how much the Ravens need a cornerback.

"You can take an outside guy and make sure Marlon Humphrey is set in the slot and have somebody to replace Brandon Stephens," Mancano said. "You can take an inside guy, a nickel corner, and move Marlon Humphrey back to the outside."

Mancano's podcast partner Jonas Shaffer agreed with his take, doubling down on the idea that the Ravens needed a cornerback.

"I think the Skeleton Key or whole calculus to this is Marlon Humphrey and to a lesser extent Kyle Hamilton because both of those guys could be in the slot and that means that you can find an outside cornerback," Shaffer said.

"But Marlon Humphrey has also been a very good outside cornerback. That means that Kyle Hamilton could go back into the slot and you could take a safety. So, I think it's much better that the Ravens have the flexibility that they do to really open themselves up to a lot of possibilities for the best player available."

The more flexibility the Ravens have in their secondary, the better. Players that can play multiple positions in the scheme will always be a benefit to the Ravens as they help Zach Orr make easier decisions as a defensive coordinator.

The Ravens also seek that in their front seven, as linebackers sometimes play on the line and vice versa. That should continue to be Baltimore's strategy as the team adds more pieces to a Super Bowl puzzle.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

