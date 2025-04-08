Ravens Need Marlon Humphrey Partner
The Baltimore Ravens chose a cornerback early in the 2024 NFL Draft in Nate Wiggins, who jelled with Marlon Humphrey early in his rookie season.
However, Brandon Stephens walked in free agency, which means the Ravens once again have a need for another cornerback.
Baltimore Banner reporter Paul Mancano explained how much the Ravens need a cornerback.
"You can take an outside guy and make sure Marlon Humphrey is set in the slot and have somebody to replace Brandon Stephens," Mancano said. "You can take an inside guy, a nickel corner, and move Marlon Humphrey back to the outside."
Mancano's podcast partner Jonas Shaffer agreed with his take, doubling down on the idea that the Ravens needed a cornerback.
"I think the Skeleton Key or whole calculus to this is Marlon Humphrey and to a lesser extent Kyle Hamilton because both of those guys could be in the slot and that means that you can find an outside cornerback," Shaffer said.
"But Marlon Humphrey has also been a very good outside cornerback. That means that Kyle Hamilton could go back into the slot and you could take a safety. So, I think it's much better that the Ravens have the flexibility that they do to really open themselves up to a lot of possibilities for the best player available."
The more flexibility the Ravens have in their secondary, the better. Players that can play multiple positions in the scheme will always be a benefit to the Ravens as they help Zach Orr make easier decisions as a defensive coordinator.
The Ravens also seek that in their front seven, as linebackers sometimes play on the line and vice versa. That should continue to be Baltimore's strategy as the team adds more pieces to a Super Bowl puzzle.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!