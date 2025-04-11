Insider Pours Cold Water on Ravens Trade Idea
The Baltimore Ravens are no strangers to trading down in the first round of the NFL Draft, but trading up is far rarer.
In the past decade, the only time the Ravens traded up in the first round came in 2018, when they moved up to select Lamar Jackson with the last pick of Day 1. That obviously worked out phenomenally well for them, but they've been strangely reluctant to go back to the well.
From an outside perspective, it seems the Ravens prefer to have a large quantity of picks — as shown by them receiving more compensatory picks than any other team — rather than having a few higher selections. It could also be that they don't want to mortgage their future just to move up, as there's always a decent chance these big trades backfire.
Whatever the case may be, the Ravens' approach seems to work well for them, and it doesn't seem like they plan on changing any time soon.
In a recent mailbag article, Ryan Mink, the editorial director for the Ravens' website, shared that the Ravens trading up in the first round is unlikely, at least in his eyes.
"No, I don't think the Ravens will trade up in the first round," Mink wrote. "The media consensus on this year's draft is that there's not a big difference between a player who will be taken midway through the first round and one taken midway through the second round. There aren't as many perceived 'superstars' in this year's Draft. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah reiterated this week that it's a 'starter draft.'"
That said, Mink believes it's still possible that the Ravens could trade up if a prospect they like starts sliding. The player he named specifically was Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, arguably the best player at his position in this class despite some concerns. It's a small chance, but it could be on the table.
"According to Jeremiah, he's [McMillan] one of the Draft’s most polarizing players, which could make him slide. If the Ravens love him, could they pounce? Maybe, but I still think unlikely, especially considering what Baltimore already has at wide receiver.
"The Ravens don't have any glaring needs that they must address in the first round. They could go in any direction, with safety, defensive lineman, outside linebacker, and cornerback being the most likely position groups to be addressed first. General Manager Eric DeCosta is in a great position to wait and let the board come to him. He could even trade back if there are several good options available when Baltimore is on the clock."
Baltimore currently has 11 total picks in this year's draft, tied for the most in the league. They made 11 total picks last year, and it seems very plausible they could do so again this year.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!